BRIEF-Wockhardt to consider raising of funds via issuance of NCDs
* Says to consider raising of funds through issuance of NCDs on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 7.85 pct, its lowest since July 15, 2013
** It closed at 7.87 pct on Thursday
** Yields fall on hopes of early rate cut after global oil prices tumble to 5-1/2 year low
** Traders on watch for retail inflation data in the day ]
** RBI's Rajan calls current account deficit comfortable, also supporting sentiment.
** 10-year bond yield seen in a 7.85-7.91 pct range (Reuters Messaging: neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says to consider raising of funds through issuance of NCDs on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says got order to supply headlamps and rear lamps for Maruti Suzuki Swift