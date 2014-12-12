** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 7.85 pct, its lowest since July 15, 2013

** It closed at 7.87 pct on Thursday

** Yields fall on hopes of early rate cut after global oil prices tumble to 5-1/2 year low

** Traders on watch for retail inflation data in the day ]

** RBI's Rajan calls current account deficit comfortable, also supporting sentiment.

** 10-year bond yield seen in a 7.85-7.91 pct range (Reuters Messaging: neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)