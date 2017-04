(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes) ** Infosys Ltd gains 1.6 pct, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 0.8 pct ** Wipro Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd gain 0.4 pct each ** Traders hope weak rupee would aid margins ** Indian rupee fell to over 9-month low on Thursday ** Likely that 62/$1 becomes fresh support level - traders ** Dollar firmer against most of its major peers after upbeat U.S. retail sales data ($1 = 62.2000 Indian rupee) (Reuters Mesaaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)