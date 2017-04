(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes) ** Bharti Airtel gains 1.2 pct, Idea Cellular is up 1.5 pct ** Reliance Communications gains 1.1 pct ** Indian govt may include one slot for 3G services in spectrum auction - newspaper Economic Times reports ** Incremental spectrum will ease pressure on incumbents witnessing licence renewals - Analysts (Reuters Mesaaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)