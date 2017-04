(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes) ** BSE index up 0.11 pct, NSE index gains 0.13 pct ** IT stocks gain after rupee falls to over 9-month low ** Infosys Ltd gains 1.4 pct, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 0.3 pct ** Telecom stocks gain on additional spectrum report ** Bharti Airtel gains 1.7 pct, Idea Cellular is up 1.5 pct (Reuters Mesaaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)