** Tata Consultancy Services falls 2 pct ** Traders speculate the company may announce some restructuring, which may impact earnings outlook ** TCS will provide a business update later in the day - analysts ** TCS does a sell-side meeting before every quarter end ** Management's commentary on FY15 dollar revenue growth will be key, analysts say ** Stock has 34 'buy' ratings, 16 'hold' and 2 'sell' ratings - Thomson Reuters data ** Shares at lower bollinger band and 14-day RSI at 32