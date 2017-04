** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 7.84 pct, after falling as low since as 7.83 pct, last seen on July 15, 2013

** It closed at 7.87 pct on Thursday

** Seen in a narrow 1-2 bps band ahead of CPI inflation data

** Slump in global oil prices to 5-1/2 year low spur rate-cut hopes

** RBI's Rajan says central bank and government will discuss timeline for 2-6 pct inflation target

