(Corrects to add dropped word "low" in fourth bullet point) ** BSE index down 0.56 pct, NSE index falls 0.54 pct ** Shares head towards fifth fall in six sessions and second consecutive weekly fall ** European shares extend sell-off as energy stocks slump as oil prices tanks ** Brent crude continued its march downwards on Friday, dropping to a 5-1/2-year low ** Tata Consultancy Services falls 2.5 pct ahead of business update later in the day ** Investors await November CPI and October IIP data to be released later in the day