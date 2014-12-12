** Indian debt could extend recent gains after data showed November CPI at the lowest on record ** Meanwhile, industrial output in October unexpectedly shrank. ** 10-year bond hit a more than 1-1/2 year low of 7.82 pct on Friday ** But USD/INR and shares seen more volatile due to recent tumble in global markets on the back of a slide in oil prices ** India due to publish trade data for November, likely sometime next week ** U.S. Fed's two-day meeting starts on Tuesday ** Winter session of parliament and government's disinvestment programme for FY15 also to be in focus KEY FACTORS TO WATCH November trade data, no fixed date for release Mon: WPI data for November (Reuters Messaging: himank.sharma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)