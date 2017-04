(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes) ** NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.5 pct ** The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan, falls 1.1 pct ** Overseas investors sold shares worth of 8.65 bln rupees on Friday - NSE ** Oil plunges to 5-1/2-year low, Asian shares on defensive ** India's industrial output contracts, while CPI declines, building the case for RBI to lower rates early next year. ** On watch, November WPI data due later in the day ** India to reap $12 bln-plus budget windfall from oil slide - sources ($1 = 62.2000 Indian rupee) (Reuters Mesaaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)