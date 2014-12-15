MEDIA-India's Videocon Industries asks lenders to extend loan tenure - Business Standard
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
** USD/INR seen opening stronger at around 62.50-55 levels compared with Friday's close of 62.29/30
** Asian currencies mostly weaker vs dollar
** Index of the dlr against six majors steady
** Nifty futures traded in Singapore down 0.4 pct
** Fund flows will remain crucial for intra-day direction
** Data post market on Friday showed Nov CPI dropped to a record low of 4.38 pct
** Pair trading at 62.64/66 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade
** Pair seen in 62.30 to 62.80 range during the week (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
April 20 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 32 bids for 147.50 billion rupees ($2.28 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Wednesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)