** USD/INR seen opening stronger at around 62.50-55 levels compared with Friday's close of 62.29/30

** Asian currencies mostly weaker vs dollar

** Index of the dlr against six majors steady

** Nifty futures traded in Singapore down 0.4 pct

** Fund flows will remain crucial for intra-day direction

** Data post market on Friday showed Nov CPI dropped to a record low of 4.38 pct

** Pair trading at 62.64/66 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade

** Pair seen in 62.30 to 62.80 range during the week (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)