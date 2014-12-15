(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes) ** Tata Consultancy Services slumps 3.1 pct ** Marks its lowest intraday level since July 17 ** Company on Friday said seasonal trends to impact Q3 revenue ** Jefferies cuts target to 2,770 rupees from 2,970 rupees, maintains buy ** The investment bank lowers FY16/FY17 EPS estimates by 2.1 percent on cross currency impact ** Cross currency is likely to have a 220 bps negative impact on the Q3 USD reported growth, the bank says in a note ** Jefferies also lowers its target multiple to 20x from 21x to incorporate management's weak commentary ** Barclays cuts EPS estimates for FY15/FY16 by 2 to 3 pct ($1 = 62.2000 Indian rupee) (Reuters Mesaaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)