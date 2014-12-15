(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be
** Tata Consultancy Services slumps 3.1 pct
** Marks its lowest intraday level since July 17
** Company on Friday said seasonal trends to impact Q3
revenue
** Jefferies cuts target to 2,770 rupees from 2,970 rupees,
maintains buy
** The investment bank lowers FY16/FY17 EPS estimates by 2.1
percent on cross currency impact
** Cross currency is likely to have a 220 bps negative
impact on the Q3 USD reported growth, the bank says in a note
** Jefferies also lowers its target multiple to 20x from 21x
to incorporate management's weak commentary
** Barclays cuts EPS estimates for FY15/FY16 by 2 to 3 pct
($1 = 62.2000 Indian rupee)
