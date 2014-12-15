MEDIA-India's Videocon Industries asks lenders to extend loan tenure - Business Standard
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield touches 7.78 pct, lowest level since July 15, 2013
** Currently down 3 basis points on day at 7.80 pct
** Data post market on Friday shows India's November CPI eased to 4.38 percent, its lowest level since the series started in 2012
** Brent crude prices recovered and stayed above $62 per barrel after hitting 5-1/2-year lows of $60.28 earlier in the session
** Traders remain hopeful of a early February rate cut
** Some profit-taking likely after recent sharp fall in yields
** 10-year seen in a 7.78 to 7.88 pct range this week (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
April 20 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 32 bids for 147.50 billion rupees ($2.28 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Wednesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)