** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield touches 7.78 pct, lowest level since July 15, 2013

** Currently down 3 basis points on day at 7.80 pct

** Data post market on Friday shows India's November CPI eased to 4.38 percent, its lowest level since the series started in 2012

** Brent crude prices recovered and stayed above $62 per barrel after hitting 5-1/2-year lows of $60.28 earlier in the session

** Traders remain hopeful of a early February rate cut

** Some profit-taking likely after recent sharp fall in yields

** 10-year seen in a 7.78 to 7.88 pct range this week