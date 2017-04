(Starting on Monday, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes) ** Oil and Natural Gas Corp gains 0.7 pct ** Disinvestments can be deferred till January, the Economic Times reports citing a senior govt official (bit.ly/13582wQ) ** Some short-covering seen as ONGC's free float shares would not increase in the interim - traders ** Govt aims to sell 10 pct stake in Coal India and 5 pct in ONGC ** At their current market prices, these two could help New Delhi raise two-thirds of its divestment target. ** The NSE index falls 0.3 pct ($1 = 62.2000 Indian rupees) (Reuters Mesaaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)