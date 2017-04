(Starting on Monday, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes) ** NSE index trades below 50-DMA for the first time since Oct. 21 ** Levels around 50-DMA acted as key support for the index on multiple occasions since February ** Its 14-day RSI near 36.9 ** Index trades below lower Bollinger band ** The 50-shares index down 4.1 pct in previous six session until Friday vs 3 pct fall in MSCI-Asia Pacific index , excluding Japan ($1 = 62.2000 Indian rupees) (Reuters Mesaaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)