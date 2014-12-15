(Starting on Monday, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will
** Expects the government to accelerate reforms in 2015 with
focus on land, labour and power sector, Kotak says in a note
** Adds interest rates will likely decline, led by
improvement in India's fiscal position and lower inflation
** However, it also says returns may moderate to 15-20 pct
for BSE index in 2015
** Cites expensive valuations after a large re-rating in
2014 as key reason for moderate returns
** Kotak expects 18.3 pct growth in net profit of the BSE-30
Index in FY2016
** Valuation on 12-month forward earnings
MSCI India 17.3x
MSCI Asia-Pacific Ex Japan 12x
Source: Datastream
** BSE up 29.1 pct YTD compared with a 2.4 pct fall in
MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan
** Adds government's minority status in the upper house of
parliament and likely funding gap as key risks
($1 = 62.2000 Indian rupees)
