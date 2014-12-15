(Starting on Monday, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes) ** Expects the government to accelerate reforms in 2015 with focus on land, labour and power sector, Kotak says in a note ** Adds interest rates will likely decline, led by improvement in India's fiscal position and lower inflation ** However, it also says returns may moderate to 15-20 pct for BSE index in 2015 ** Cites expensive valuations after a large re-rating in 2014 as key reason for moderate returns ** Kotak expects 18.3 pct growth in net profit of the BSE-30 Index in FY2016 ** Valuation on 12-month forward earnings MSCI India 17.3x MSCI Asia-Pacific Ex Japan 12x Source: Datastream ** BSE up 29.1 pct YTD compared with a 2.4 pct fall in MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan ** Adds government's minority status in the upper house of parliament and likely funding gap as key risks ($1 = 62.2000 Indian rupees) (Reuters Mesaaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)