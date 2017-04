(Starting on Monday, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes) ** Any benefits from Abenomics are relatively small for China and India vs rest of Asia, says Nomura ** Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition secures big election win ** Any measures by Japan to stimulate its economy via monetary easing could raise expectations of inflows into emerging markets ** Nomura adds top economies to benefit from Abenomics are Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and the Philippines ** Nomura's FDI scorecard shows Thailand as the most exposed to Japanese FDI, followed by China, Indonesia and India ** Units of Japanese companies listed on Indian markets Maruti Suzuki India Ricoh India Honda Siel Power Products Hitachi Home and Life Solutions Lumax Industries (Reuters Mesaaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)