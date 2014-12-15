Bangalore, Dec 15 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 48000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 32200 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 40800 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 39000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 44500 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 98000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 27000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 21500 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 19350 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8200 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 25300 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 6100 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10000 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 29000 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 16500 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 19500 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 480 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 285 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 451 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 140 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 30300 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 17400 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 27000 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 8300 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 645 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 672 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 622 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 652 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 847 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 885 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1465 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 85000 2. Rapeseed Oil 73000 3. Sunflower Oil 56500 4. Kardi Oil 87500 5. Linseed Oil 75000 6. Sesame Oil 75000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 53500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 86000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 64000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 48000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 55700 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 41800 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 56500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 52500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 50500 4. SE Neem Oil 85000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 56800 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 73500 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 59000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 59500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 62500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 79000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 560 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 610 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 38000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 980 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 1000 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified