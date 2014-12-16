(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)

** NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.6 pct

** Sliding oil prices and a downbeat China factory survey weigh on Asian shares

** Activity in China's factory sector shrank in December for the first time in seven months

** Overseas investors sold shares worth 4.56 billion rupees ($72.6 million) on Monday - NSE

** India's trade deficit widened to an 18-month high of $16.86 bln in Nov - govt data ($1 = 62.8000 Indian rupees) (Reuters Mesaaging: dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)