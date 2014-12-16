(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be
** NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down
0.6 pct
** Sliding oil prices and a downbeat China factory survey
weigh on Asian shares
** Activity in China's factory sector shrank in December for
the first time in seven months
** Overseas investors sold shares worth 4.56 billion rupees
($72.6 million) on Monday - NSE
** India's trade deficit widened to an 18-month high of
$16.86 bln in Nov - govt data
($1 = 62.8000 Indian rupees)
