** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen starting lower versus Monday's 7.83 pct close

** Crude prices plunge further after OPEC once again says it will not cut oil output despite fears of a glut

** India's trade deficit widens to an 18-month high in November

** Traders remain hopeful of an early 2015 rate cut but intermittent profit-taking likely

** 10-year seen in a 7.75 to 7.90 pct range this week