** Shares in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
falls 3.4 pct, Essar Oil falls as much as 3.1 pct
** Oil prices plunge to a 5-1/2 year low after OPEC rules
out cut in oil output
** Russia's central bank raises its key interest rate to
halt a collapse in rouble, raising fears about global economy
** Russia's economy has been hit by the fall in oil prices
and Western sanctions
** Essar Oil signed a key deal with Russia's Rosnet in Dec
** ONGC is already a stakeholder in the Rosneft-led
Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East
