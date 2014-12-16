(Starting on Monday, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)

** Shares in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd falls 3.4 pct, Essar Oil falls as much as 3.1 pct

** Oil prices plunge to a 5-1/2 year low after OPEC rules out cut in oil output

** Russia's central bank raises its key interest rate to halt a collapse in rouble, raising fears about global economy

** Russia's economy has been hit by the fall in oil prices and Western sanctions

** Essar Oil signed a key deal with Russia's Rosnet in Dec

** ONGC is already a stakeholder in the Rosneft-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East (Reuters Mesaaging: dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)