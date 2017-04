(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)

** Indian lenders fall as global market turmoil and falling rupee raise concerns RBI will delay any rate cuts

** The rupee weakened to its lowest in 13 months on concerns over global economy, Russia rate hike

** ICICI Bank Ltd falls 3.1 pct, Kotak Mahindra Bank down 2.2 pct

** NSE banking index is trading 1.7 pct lower