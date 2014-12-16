(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)

** BSE index down 1.2 pct, while NSE index falls 1 pct

** BSE heads towards seventh session of decline in eight after marking its lowest intraday level since Oct. 29

** Falls tracking rupee's decline to 13-month low after a sharp rate hike in Russia raised global growth concerns

** Blue-chips decline: ICICI Bank and Sesa Sterlite fall 3 pct each

** Sliding oil prices and a downbeat China factory survey also weighed on Asian shares

** Also, India's trade deficit widened to an 18-month high of $16.86 bln in Nov

** Overseas investors sold shares worth of 4.56 bln rupees ($72.6 mln) on Monday - NSE ($1 = 62.8000 Indian rupees) (Reuters Mesaaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)