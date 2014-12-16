(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be
** BSE index down 1.2 pct, while NSE index
falls 1 pct
** BSE heads towards seventh session of decline in eight
after marking its lowest intraday level since Oct. 29
** Falls tracking rupee's decline to 13-month low
after a sharp rate hike in Russia raised global growth concerns
** Blue-chips decline: ICICI Bank and Sesa
Sterlite fall 3 pct each
** Sliding oil prices and a downbeat China factory survey
also weighed on Asian shares
** Also, India's trade deficit widened to an 18-month high
of $16.86 bln in Nov
** Overseas investors sold shares worth of 4.56 bln rupees
($72.6 mln) on Monday - NSE
($1 = 62.8000 Indian rupees)
