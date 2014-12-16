(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)

** The Russian rouble tumbled 11 pct on Monday, or about half its value less than six months ago.

** Fall prompted Russian central bank to hike interest rate to 17 pct, from 10.5 pct, in an emergency meeting

** Abrasives maker Carborundum Universal falls 3 pct

** Slump in Russian currency seen negative for sales of company's unit Volzhsky Abrasives Works - analysts

** Volzhsky is the largest producer of silicon carbide abrasives in Russia - company website

** Shares in other companies with operations in Russia also fall

Dr Reddy's Laboratories -3.6 pct

Oin and Natural gas Corp -3 pct

