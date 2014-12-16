(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be
** The Russian rouble tumbled 11 pct on Monday, or
about half its value less than six months ago.
** Fall prompted Russian central bank to hike interest rate
to 17 pct, from 10.5 pct, in an emergency meeting
** Abrasives maker Carborundum Universal falls 3
pct
** Slump in Russian currency seen negative for sales of
company's unit Volzhsky Abrasives Works - analysts
** Volzhsky is the largest producer of silicon carbide
abrasives in Russia - company website
** Shares in other companies with operations in Russia also
fall
Dr Reddy's Laboratories -3.6 pct
Oin and Natural gas Corp -3 pct
($1 = 62.8000 Indian rupees)
