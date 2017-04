** India OIS rates jump as prospects of rate cut seen more clouded ** Emerging markets hit hard by global economy fears, Russia rate hike ** Benchmark five-year OIS rate rises 9 bps on day to 7.21 pct, highest level since Dec. 4 ** The one-year OIS rate rises 7 bps to 7.83 pct, also its highest since Dec. 4 ** The 10-year bond yield up 11 bps on day at 7.94 pct ** Sharp widening of the trade gap in November also prompts paying in OIS (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)