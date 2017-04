** A large company is believed to be a heavy seller of government bonds on Tuesday after heavy sales on Monday, several dealers say

** Clearing body CCIL data shows "constituents" sold net 30.33 bln rupees ($477.8 mln) on Monday

** Constituents consist mostly of companies and pension and provident funds

** 10-year benchmark bond yield up 14 bps at 7.97 pct as rate cut hopes get clouded by global market turmoil

** Sources told Reuters in October that RBI was increasing monitoring of companies' trading in government bonds ($1 = 63.4775 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)