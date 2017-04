** India overnight cash rates surges to 8.60/8.65 pct vs 8.00/8.05 pct close

** Traders cite outflows towards quarterly advance tax payments which were due by Monday

** Cash rates seen staying around 8.50 pct levels this week until advance tax money flows back into the system

** Traders say the prospect of RBI intervention in spot FX markets to limit rupee's fall may also tighten liquidity

** Rupee hit a 13-month low earlier

** Repo bids rose to 206.82 billion rupees on Tuesday, their highest level since Oct. 22.