** USD/INR trading at 63.42/43 versus Monday's close of 62.94/95

** Pair earlier hit 63.54, strongest level since Nov. 13, 2013

** Traders say good exporter dollar sales being seen around current levels

** Some dealers suggest RBI may also be selling USD intermittently to smoothen rupee fall, though not broad view

** Shares down 1.4 pct on day