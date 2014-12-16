(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be
renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)
** NSE's volatility gauge, India VIX, jumps 13.7
pct
** Heads towards its biggest daily surge since March 2014
** Marks its highest intraday level since Nov. 10
** Indian shares slump on global market falls, dimming rate
cut hopes
** VIX is pricing in India's global linkages and uncertainty
on future rate cuts after rupee's surge - Traders
** 55 pct of NSE index revenues are non-rupee,
Credit Suisse said earlier this month
** Indian rupee earlier hit 13-mth low on global growth
fears; trade data
** Sliding oil prices, all-time low rouble and a downbeat
China factory survey spark sell-off in global risk assets
** CBOE Emerging Markets ETF volatility index
surges 5.9 pct
($1 = 62.8000 Indian rupees)
(Reuters Mesaaging:
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)