** NSE's volatility gauge, India VIX, jumps 13.7 pct

** Heads towards its biggest daily surge since March 2014

** Marks its highest intraday level since Nov. 10

** Indian shares slump on global market falls, dimming rate cut hopes

** VIX is pricing in India's global linkages and uncertainty on future rate cuts after rupee's surge - Traders

** 55 pct of NSE index revenues are non-rupee, Credit Suisse said earlier this month

** Indian rupee earlier hit 13-mth low on global growth fears; trade data

** Sliding oil prices, all-time low rouble and a downbeat China factory survey spark sell-off in global risk assets

** CBOE Emerging Markets ETF volatility index surges 5.9 pct

