Dec 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 23, 2020
Coupon 3 month Euribor - 9 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Euribor - 9 basis points
Payment Date December 16,2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000A11QTB6
