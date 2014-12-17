(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)

** NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.06 pct

** An uneasy calm settled on Asian markets on Wednesday amid brewing financial crisis in Russia and the rout in oil prices

** The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan, gains 0.1 pct

** Overseas investors sold shares worth 12.47 billion rupees on Tuesday - NSE

** Indian rupee and global markets on watch for cues ($1 = 62.8000 Indian rupees)