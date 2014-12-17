(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be
** Overseas investors sold shares worth of 12.47 bln rupees
($196.56 mln) on Tuesday - NSE
** Marking their biggest daily sale since Oct. 17
** Foreign investors have sold shares worth a total of
$530.28 mln over the past six sessions - NSDL and NSE data
** Although they remain net buyers of $17.07 bln this year -
NSE data
** Over ownership in short term and risk aversion due to
tumbling oil prices and Russian rouble weighs on
market
** Emerging market and Asia Pacific investors remain most
overweight on India - Bank of America's fund manager survey
($1 = 63.4400 rupees)
