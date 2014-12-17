(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)

** Overseas investors sold shares worth of 12.47 bln rupees ($196.56 mln) on Tuesday - NSE

** Marking their biggest daily sale since Oct. 17

** Foreign investors have sold shares worth a total of $530.28 mln over the past six sessions - NSDL and NSE data

** Although they remain net buyers of $17.07 bln this year - NSE data

** Over ownership in short term and risk aversion due to tumbling oil prices and Russian rouble weighs on market

** Over ownership in short term and risk aversion due to tumbling oil prices and Russian rouble weighs on market

** Emerging market and Asia Pacific investors remain most overweight on India - Bank of America's fund manager survey ($1 = 63.4400 rupees)