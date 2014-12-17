** USD/INR seen opening stronger versus its
Tuesday's close of 63.53/54
** Continued Russian crisis and the sharp fall in oil prices
hurts Asian shares
** Pair seen trading at 64.01/03 in the offshore
non-deliverable spot indicative trade
** Asian currencies trading mixed versus dollar
** Nifty futures traded in Singapore down 0.3 pct
** Fund flows will remain crucial for intra-day direction
** Traders expect the pair to open around 63.80-85 levels
and move in a 63.50 to 64.00 range
** RBI likely to step in to sell dollars to smoothen gains
in the pair
