** USD/INR seen opening stronger versus its Tuesday's close of 63.53/54

** Continued Russian crisis and the sharp fall in oil prices hurts Asian shares

** Pair seen trading at 64.01/03 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade

** Asian currencies trading mixed versus dollar

** Nifty futures traded in Singapore down 0.3 pct

** Fund flows will remain crucial for intra-day direction

** Traders expect the pair to open around 63.80-85 levels and move in a 63.50 to 64.00 range

** RBI likely to step in to sell dollars to smoothen gains in the pair (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)