(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be
renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)
** Finance Minister Arun Jaitley brokered a compromise on
Monday to pave the way for a key constitutional amendment to be
tabled in the current parliamentary session
** Issues on compensation for revenue shortfall to states
remains the central dispute, Kotak says
** Adds govt may propose dual-rate GST structure
** The bank says companies will benefit from reduction in
logistics costs and shift towards organised sector
** Says organised players like Exide Industries,
Jubilant Foodworks, Asian Paints may benefit
** Adds Mahindra and Mahindra, PVR, Dish
TV may gain from lower tax rates
** Traders to watch Snowman Logistics, Gati
, Container Corp of India for lower logistics
costs
($1 = 63.4400 Indian rupees)
(Reuters Mesaaging:
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)