** Finance Minister Arun Jaitley brokered a compromise on Monday to pave the way for a key constitutional amendment to be tabled in the current parliamentary session

** Issues on compensation for revenue shortfall to states remains the central dispute, Kotak says

** Adds govt may propose dual-rate GST structure

** The bank says companies will benefit from reduction in logistics costs and shift towards organised sector

** Says organised players like Exide Industries, Jubilant Foodworks, Asian Paints may benefit

** Adds Mahindra and Mahindra, PVR, Dish TV may gain from lower tax rates

** Traders to watch Snowman Logistics, Gati , Container Corp of India for lower logistics costs ($1 = 63.4400 Indian rupees)