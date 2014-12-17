(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be
** Tata Steel gains 1.4 pct
** Tata Steel gains 1.4 pct
** Tata Steel may be allowed to resume production from its
biggest iron ore mine this month, a government official says
** Odisha government agrees to allow Tata Steel to resume
mining, says the Economic Times, citing Deepak Mohanty, state
director of mines
** Favourable orders will likely assuage investor concerns
over reflects restrictions on company's captive mines, Deutsche
Bank says in a note
** The investment bank maintains "buy" with a target price
of 675 rupees
