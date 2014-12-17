(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)

** Tata Steel gains 1.4 pct

** Tata Steel may be allowed to resume production from its biggest iron ore mine this month, a government official says

** Odisha government agrees to allow Tata Steel to resume mining, says the Economic Times, citing Deepak Mohanty, state director of mines

** Favourable orders will likely assuage investor concerns over reflects restrictions on company's captive mines, Deutsche Bank says in a note

