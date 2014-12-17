(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)

** Indian pharmaceutical stocks slump

Company (pct)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 3.4

Ranbaxy Laboratories 4

Lupin 5.3

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories 2.2

Glenmark Pharmaceutical 6

Aurobindo Pharma 6.8

Cipla 3.6

** Currency crisis in emerging markets could result in earnings downgrades - analysts

** Higher export realisation due to rupee depreciation may get cancelled due to forex hedges and slowdown in other markets

** Impact of currency depreciation in Russia, CIS and Latin America on FY16 earnings

Dr.Reddy -4.9

Glenmark -3.8

Ranbaxy -3.3

