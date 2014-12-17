(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be
** Indian pharmaceutical stocks slump
Company (pct)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 3.4
Ranbaxy Laboratories 4
Lupin 5.3
Dr.Reddy's Laboratories 2.2
Glenmark Pharmaceutical 6
Aurobindo Pharma 6.8
Cipla 3.6
** Currency crisis in emerging markets could result in
earnings downgrades - analysts
** Higher export realisation due to rupee depreciation may
get cancelled due to forex hedges and slowdown in other markets
** Impact of currency depreciation in Russia, CIS and Latin
America on FY16 earnings
Dr.Reddy -4.9
Glenmark -3.8
Ranbaxy -3.3
Source: Motilal Oswal
