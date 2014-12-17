** RBI is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.31 pct at its auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 12 traders ** Expected cut-off compares with a cut-off yield of 8.2275 pct last week ** The highest yield polled for 91-day was 8.35 pct, while the lowest was 8.25 pct ** RBI is expected to set a cut-off of 8.35 pct on the 182-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 8.3127 pct previously ** The highest yield for the 182-day bills in the poll was 8.39 pct, while the lowest was 8.27 pct ** RBI is selling 130 billion rupees ($2.04 billion) of treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills ($1 = 63.7600 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)