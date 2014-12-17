** RBI is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.31 pct at its
auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the
median forecast in a Reuters poll of 12 traders
** Expected cut-off compares with a cut-off yield of 8.2275
pct last week
** The highest yield polled for 91-day was 8.35 pct, while
the lowest was 8.25 pct
** RBI is expected to set a cut-off of 8.35 pct on the
182-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 8.3127 pct previously
** The highest yield for the 182-day bills in the poll was
8.39 pct, while the lowest was 8.27 pct
** RBI is selling 130 billion rupees ($2.04 billion) of
treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills
and 50 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills
($1 = 63.7600 Indian rupees)
