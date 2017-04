(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)

** Shares in Indian sugar refiners are trading higher

** Impending decision on subsidy for raw sugar exports will benefit refiners - traders

** Government likely to approve incentives for sugar exports

** Shares in Shree Renuka Sugars gains as much as 1 pct, Balrampur Chini Mills is up 2.1 pct

** Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd is up 3 pct and Bajaj Hindusthan gains 1.9 pct