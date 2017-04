** USD/INR trading flat on the day at 63.53/54

** Pair earlier hit 63.89, the highest since Nov. 13, 2013

** Dollar sales by RBI earlier in the day prompt selling by exporters and a large corporate, say traders

** Recovery in local shares on the back of LIC buying also seen hurting sentiment

** Asian currencies trading mixed versus dollar

** Fed policy meet outcome due later in the day to be next key trigger