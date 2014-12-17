Dec 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Volvofinans Bank AB

Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown

Maturity Date December 04, 2017

Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 100 basis points

Discount Margin 3 month STIBOR + 100 basis points

Payment Date December 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005566791

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)