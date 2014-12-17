BRIEF-Kiwi Property updates on partnership proposal with NPT Ltd
* Partnership proposal with NPT Limited (NPT) did not receive support of NPT shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Volvofinans Bank AB
Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown
Maturity Date December 04, 2017
Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 100 basis points
Discount Margin 3 month STIBOR + 100 basis points
Payment Date December 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0005566791
* Entered into a share sale and purchase agreement with shareholders of Fintech Pte Ltd and a subscription agreement with BML