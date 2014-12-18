(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be
renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)
** NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange surge
1.1 pct
** Asian share markets rallied on Thursday after U.S. stocks
enjoyed their strongest session this year
** Wall Street rebounded after three days of declines after
the Fed said it would adopt a "patient" approach to raising
interest rates
** The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding
Japan, gains 0.5 pct
** Overseas investors sold shares worth 16.36 bln rupees
($257.6 mln) on Wednesday - NSE
** Logistics companies on watch after India's cabinet clears
bill for nationwide sales tax
($1 = 63.5150 Indian rupees)
