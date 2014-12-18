(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)

** NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange surge 1.1 pct

** Asian share markets rallied on Thursday after U.S. stocks enjoyed their strongest session this year

** Wall Street rebounded after three days of declines after the Fed said it would adopt a "patient" approach to raising interest rates

** The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan, gains 0.5 pct

** Overseas investors sold shares worth 16.36 bln rupees ($257.6 mln) on Wednesday - NSE

** Logistics companies on watch after India's cabinet clears bill for nationwide sales tax ($1 = 63.5150 Indian rupees)