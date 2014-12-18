** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen rising versus Wednesday's 7.97 pct close

** U.S. Treasuries yields rise after Fed says it is in no hurry to raise rates, will monitor data on growth and inflation

** Rise in global crude oil prices may also hurt sentiment

** World oil prices jump as much as 6 percent before closing off their peaks on Wednesday

** 10-year yield seen in a 7.98 to 8.08 pct range

** Gains in the rupee however may limit a sharp fall in bond prices, say traders (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)