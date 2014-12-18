(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be
renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)
** Logistics companies Gateway Distriparks gains
5.6 pct, Snowman Logistics up 7.8 pct, Gati
rises 6.7 pct and Container Corp of India up 3.1 pct
** India's cabinet clears bill for nationwide sales tax
** Lower tax rate and fast movement of goods and inventories
will help logistics providers - analysts
** Tax as a percentage of PBT (Sept qtr)
Gateway Distriparks 34.4
Gati 30.7
Container Corp of India 25.1
Source: Reuters calculations from BSE data
($1 = 63.5150 Indian rupees)
(Reuters Mesaaging:
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)