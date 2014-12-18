(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)

** Logistics companies Gateway Distriparks gains 5.6 pct, Snowman Logistics up 7.8 pct, Gati rises 6.7 pct and Container Corp of India up 3.1 pct

** India's cabinet clears bill for nationwide sales tax

** Lower tax rate and fast movement of goods and inventories will help logistics providers - analysts

** Tax as a percentage of PBT (Sept qtr)

Gateway Distriparks 34.4

Gati 30.7

Container Corp of India 25.1

Source: Reuters calculations from BSE data ($1 = 63.5150 Indian rupees)