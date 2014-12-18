** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 bps on the day at 7.92 pct

** Gains in the rupee aid sentiment for debt

** Traders say Yellen's comment on not being in a hurry to raise rates helping

** U.S. Treasuries yields rise after Fed says it is in no hurry to raise rates, will monitor data on growth and inflation

** Rise in global crude oil prices may limit sharp gains

** World oil prices jump as much as 6 pct before closing off their peaks on Wednesday

** 10-year yield seen in a 7.90 to 8.00 pct range (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)