** ITC gains 1.8 pct

** Tobacco has been added in GST ambit - media reports

** Inclusion in GST's realm will most likely keep tax rates lower for tobacco-based products - analysts

** India's cabinet clears bill for nationwide sales tax

** The amendment will be introduced in the ongoing session of parliament concluding next week

** Other Cigarette makers also gain. Godfrey Phillips India up 1.1 pct and VST Industries rises 0.32 pct ($1 = 63.5150 Indian rupees)