(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be
renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)
** ITC gains 1.8 pct
** Tobacco has been added in GST ambit - media reports
(bit.ly/1Gu11EN)
** Inclusion in GST's realm will most likely keep tax rates
lower for tobacco-based products - analysts
** India's cabinet clears bill for nationwide sales tax
** The amendment will be introduced in the ongoing session
of parliament concluding next week
** Other Cigarette makers also gain. Godfrey Phillips India
up 1.1 pct and VST Industries rises 0.32 pct
($1 = 63.5150 Indian rupees)
(Reuters Mesaaging:
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)