** USD/INR trading at 63.27/28 versus Wednesday's close of 63.6150/6250

** Traders expect the pair to hold in 63.10-63.50 range

** Fed's new guidance on rates suggests it will wait until at least two meetings before raising rates

** Asian share markets rally after U.S. stocks enjoy their strongest session this year

** Asian currencies trading mixed versus dollar

** NSE trading up 1.4 pct in early trade

** Fund flows will remain crucial for intra-day direction (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)