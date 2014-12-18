(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be
renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)
** BSE index and NSE index surge 1.2 pct
each
** Both indexes head towards snapping their 5-day losing
streak
** India's cabinet clears bill for nationwide sales tax
** "GST (goods and services tax) is the third big game
changer for India after Modi's landslide election win and
tumbling crude oil," said Vijay Kedia, managing director at
Kedia Securities Pvt Ltd
** Blue-chips lead: ICICI Bank up 3 pct while
Larsen and Toubro gains 1.7 pct
** ITC gains 0.9 pct on report tobacco included in
GST
** Gains also track rally in Asian shares after U.S. stocks
enjoy their strongest session this year
** Fed's new guidance on rates suggests it will wait until
at least two meetings before raising rates
