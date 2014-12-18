(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)

** BSE index and NSE index surge 1.2 pct each

** Both indexes head towards snapping their 5-day losing streak

** India's cabinet clears bill for nationwide sales tax

** "GST (goods and services tax) is the third big game changer for India after Modi's landslide election win and tumbling crude oil," said Vijay Kedia, managing director at Kedia Securities Pvt Ltd

** Blue-chips lead: ICICI Bank up 3 pct while Larsen and Toubro gains 1.7 pct

** ITC gains 0.9 pct on report tobacco included in GST

** Gains also track rally in Asian shares after U.S. stocks enjoy their strongest session this year

** Fed's new guidance on rates suggests it will wait until at least two meetings before raising rates (Reuters Mesaaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)