** BSE index and NSE index extend gains, up
1.5 pct each
** Unwinding of short positions in index futures helps.
** NSE index December futures' outstanding positions
down by 354,400 shares - NSE data
** Foreign investors had sold index futures worth 10.51 bln
rupees ($166.24 mln) in last two sessions - NSE and NSDL data
** Both indexes head towards snapping their 5-day losing
streak and recording their biggest daily gain since October
** Optimism prevails after cabinet clears nationwide sales
tax bill, rally in Asian shares
($1 = 63.2200 Indian rupees)
