** BSE index and NSE index extend gains, up 1.5 pct each

** Unwinding of short positions in index futures helps.

** NSE index December futures' outstanding positions down by 354,400 shares - NSE data

** Foreign investors had sold index futures worth 10.51 bln rupees ($166.24 mln) in last two sessions - NSE and NSDL data

** Both indexes head towards snapping their 5-day losing streak and recording their biggest daily gain since October

** Optimism prevails after cabinet clears nationwide sales tax bill, rally in Asian shares

