BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 75 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.082
Payment Date December 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings AAA (Moody's), Aaa (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 675 million sterling
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Temporary ISIN XS1159204640
ISIN XS0922187678
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR