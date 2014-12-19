US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
** NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.9 pct
** Asia shares buoyed on Wall Street surge, Fed cheer for second day
** The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan, gains 1.56 pct
** IT stocks on watch after global rival Accenture Plc raised its revenue forecast for fiscal 2015
** Overseas investors sold shares worth 8.75 bln rupees ($138.9 mln) on Thursday - NSE ($1 = 63.5150 Indian rupees) (Reuters Mesaaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss