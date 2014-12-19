UPDATE 2-India's HDFC Bank profit rise drives shares to record
* Bad loan ratio sequentially stable at 1.05 pct, provisions rise
(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)
** Infosys gains 1.6 pct, Tata Consultancy Services 0.4 pct and Wipro 1.2 pct
** HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra add 0.6 pct each
** Accenture Plc says FY15 revenue growth seen at 5-8 pct vs 4-7 pct earlier
** Company's outsourcing business, which competes with Infosys and TCS, grows by 14 pct in constant currency terms ($1 = 63.5150 Indian rupees) (Reuters Mesaaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Bad loan ratio sequentially stable at 1.05 pct, provisions rise
* March quarter net profit 403.6 million rupees versus profit 384.1 million rupees year ago