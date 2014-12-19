(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)

** Infosys gains 1.6 pct, Tata Consultancy Services 0.4 pct and Wipro 1.2 pct

** HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra add 0.6 pct each

** Accenture Plc says FY15 revenue growth seen at 5-8 pct vs 4-7 pct earlier

** Company's outsourcing business, which competes with Infosys and TCS, grows by 14 pct in constant currency terms ($1 = 63.5150 Indian rupees) (Reuters Mesaaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)